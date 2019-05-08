Thames Hospice is given £3,000 by the Louis Baylis Trust

A £3,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust to Thames Hospice will go towards giving ‘patients so much more comfort at the end of their lives’.

The hospice provides expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

Care is provided for patients at home or at the charity’s inpatient unit hospice at Pine Lodge in Hatch Lane, Windsor.

Thames Hospice chief executive Debbie Raven called it an ‘honour’ to have the Louis Baylis Trust as supporters.

She said: “We are so grateful to the Louis Baylis Trust for all their support.

“The £3,000 grant we recently received will enable us to buy a special bed and mattress which gives our patients so much more comfort at the end of their lives.”

Lynne Kemp’s husband, Chris, was cared for at Pine Lodge hospice.

She said: “How you cope with your grief after losing a loved one is determined by how they spent their last days.

“Chris’s last days were at the hospice peacefully where he wanted to be.”

Every year Lynne takes part in the charity's fundraising Sunflower Walk ‘so that others can have the amazing experience and care that Chris had’.

In addition to the £3,000, the trust has also donated its largest single donation of £115,000 towards the hospice’s new building.

Work on the new state-of- the-art facility on an eight- acre site next to Bray Lake in Maidenhead began in January.

In total the project will cost £18.6million.

The trust’s donation will fund the Physiotherapy Centre, which will be called The Louis Baylis Gym.

Here patients will benefit from specialist exercise classes, weights, and one-on-one and group sessions to help improve patients’ physical and mental health.

To find out more about the hospice or the Sunflower Walk on Saturday, May 18 go to thameshospice.org.uk/