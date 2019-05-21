Thames Valley Police supports cycle safety initiative

Thames Valley Police will be joining forces with Hampshire’s Joint Roads Policing Unit to support a cycle safety initiative this week until Friday.

The ‘Give Space, Be Safe’ campaign aims to educate and raise awareness among cyclists and motorists of the dangers of overtaking too closely, and to remind cyclists of the importance of making themselves more visible on the roads.

Across the Thames Valley and Hampshire, 1,691 pedal cyclists have been killed or seriously injured since January 2014.

Of the cyclists injured, 82 per cent were injured on urban roads and 58 per cent near a junction or roundabout.

Officers will be conducting enforcement activity in key locations across the Thames Valley.

Sergeant Rob Heard, from the Joint Operations Roads Safety Team, said: “A close pass not only presents a danger to the cyclist, but it is also intimidating.

“The Highway Code states, overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so and that drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would when overtaking a car.

“A driver deemed to be driving dangerously close can be prosecuted and taken to court. Cyclists also found to be riding in a careless or dangerous manner will also be stopped and dealt with appropriately.

“Ultimately, we are about making the roads safer for all and making sure we all get to our destinations safely.”