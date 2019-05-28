In pictures: Thames Valley Youth FC football tournament

More than 200 teams took part in a youth football tournament in Slough at the weekend.

The six-a-side contest, hosted by Thames Valley Youth FC, involved hundreds of budding footballers from Under 6 to Under 16 enjoy a kickabout in Upton Court Park.

Teams from across the country made the most of the weekend sunshine as they battled it out on the pitch, with friendly matches for the younger competitors and more competitive games for the older children, with plates and cups up for grabs.

Entertainment shows and a BBQ ensured that spectators and players were kept involved throughout the weekend’s activities.

A small £4 entry fee for families also made sure the competition was accessible, with children Under 16 completely free.

Volunteer at Thames Valley Youth FC Dwayne McKenzie said: “It is one of the more reasonable tournaments.

“It is a chance to have a day out – we had the BBQ and bouncy castle there. Kids love it.

“They were all grassroots football teams from a variety of areas – Surrey, London, Middlesex, Maidenhead.

“We are one of the few tournaments that allow teams to enter right until the very last minute.”

View more pictures online at maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk.