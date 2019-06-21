M4 upgrade works to continue later this year in Berkshire

Further upgrades to the M4 are due to start later this year.

Major works have been taking place since the autumn to change the route to a smart motorway, with more works scheduled to take place across Berkshire.

Highways England has advised drivers to check before they travel and plan ahead of journeys after it published a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) last week.

The order allows for given sections of the carriageway to be ‘closed at some point during the period the order is valid’ but the motorway operator said closures will only be in place when required and ‘generally overnight’.

The order covers junctions 1-13 and comes into force next month.

Highways England said July would see surveys and vegetation clearance with the first section of the next phase of works beginning in late September.

It added that details for each specific closure are not available yet ‘because the programme is still being programmed’, but a minimum of two weeks notice is required to be given for each closure.

The works are expected to last about three years.

The authority added: “There will be a number of occasions during the period where full closures of the M4 and some slip roads will be in place for a full weekend, Friday night through to Monday morning.

“These will be for the demolition and installation of bridges spanning the M4 which need to be widened.”

Based on projections, 50mph speed restrictions will be in place between junctions 5 and 7 between February 2020 and March 2022. Similar restrictions are currently in place between junctions 7 and 12.

A Highways England spokesman said: “Upgrading the M4 to a smart motorway between Heathrow and Theale is a massive job which will bring real benefits to people’s journeys.

“We publish Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTRO) for all our roadworks. They set out what restrictions may be needed for roadworks and a broad timescale.

“It does not mean that all the measures will be needed for the whole period.”