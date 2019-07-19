Advertiser grant helps Berkshire Stags Cricket Club buy new kit

A cricket club for partially sighted and blind people has received £500 from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The grant from the Advertiser’s owner has helped the club – which has 19 players in the squad – buy them all a four-piece kit, complete with name, number and logo.

The money – combined with other fundraising efforts – ensured the club could provide its players with the shiny new kit.

The Berkshire Stags were established in 2010. The club is open to male and female players over the age of 11, made up of people with differing levels of sight loss.

Based mainly at Binfield Cricket Club, it also plays at Farnham Royal and Bracknell clubs, competing in the Blind Cricket England and Wales South & West Regional League.

When asked how she felt when the grant was received, club secretary Jeanette Stacey said: “I was really surprised – it made a huge difference to us.

“They were very excited to get the kit and the fact that they could get their names put on and a number of their choice – they enjoyed that.

“Most of the players do not work – they are on benefits – so the idea that they can buy themselves a new kit every year is not feasible.”

She added: “We could not have done it without assistance.

“The transport costs are extremely high for us, even to get people together for training, and we have to look at public transport.

“We are very grateful to the cricket clubs – none of them charge us for hiring the ground.”

Jeanette added that cricket as a sport can be well adapted to meet people’s needs.

She said: “Cricket is a sport that lends itself well to the disability – you can cater for all different levels of sight loss. It is very sociable – it is a day out for most of my players. The social side of it is really important.”