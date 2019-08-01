Thames Hospice launch 'Raise your Game' fundraising challenge

Thames Hospice is launching a virtual fundraising challenge for people to support its new £22million building at Bray Lake.

‘Raise Your Game’ is a marathon-inspired initiative which invites people to run, walk or jog 26.2 miles in the month of September. The distance doesn’t have to be run at once but is instead completed in participants’ ‘own time and pace’.

An online fundraising platform will allow people to track their achievements as well as ask friends and family to become sponsors.

Alison Evans, head of community and event fundraising at Thames Hospice, said: “We are inviting everyone to get involved and ‘raise their game’ to help us raise the final £3m needed to build our new hospice.

“No matter what your fitness ability, or where you are in the country, join us and help us revolutionise hospice care.”

Thames Hospice will start to transfer its services from Pine Lodge in Hatch Lane to the new site from July 2020.

To find out more go to www.givepenny.com/ event/raiseyourgame