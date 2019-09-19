Thames Water launches 'Unblocktober' campaign to prevent fatbergs

Thames Water is encouraging people to prevent ‘fatbergs’ with an ‘Unblocktober’ campaign next month.

Fatbergs are blockages in sewers caused by materials that should not be flushed down drains such as fats, wet wipes, cotton buds and sanitary products.

The Unblocktober campaign asks people to commit to only flushing the three P’s – pee, poo and paper.

Matt Rimmer, Thames Water’s head of waste networks, said: “Each year, we have to clear thousands of blockages from our sewers caused mainly by a combination of cooking oil and wet wipes put down our drains.

“These can lead to sewage flooding into customers’ homes, which is a horrendous experience, and damage to the environment.

“Unblocktober is a fantastic way of raising awareness of this problem and we hope all of our customers make the pledge.”

The water company clears 75,000 sewer blockages every year.

Henry Badman, biodiversity manager, said: “Most people are not aware things like wet wipes should not be flushed away but instead put in the bin.”

For further tips see unblocktober.org/