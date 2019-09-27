New five-year strategy for Wexham Park and Heatherwood hospitals

The trust that runs Wexham Park Hospital and Heatherwood Hospital has published a five-year strategy focused on six areas.

The Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust wants to concentrate on improving quality for patients, support its staff, collaborate with health and care partners, improve its services, guarantee financial efficiency and improve its digital capabilities.

It envisions that the trust in 2025 will have an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission, the new £98million Heatherwood Hospital will be open and artificial intelligence and robotics will be changing how staff work.

A summary written by the trust for its future strategy states: “We know that healthcare and the needs of our communities are changing.

“The demands of the future will mean that we need to do things differently. Our aim is to be at the forefront of making that change happen, as we have always done in the past.

“Our thinking is rooted in providing the best care for our patients and being the best employer for our staff.

“We want to make things easier and we want to be as joined up as possible, working closely across our sites and services as well as with our partners in the local health and care system.

“Our strategy will help to guide us in our decisions and priorities.”

The trust said the strategy was developed by working with its staff, partners, patients, members and communities.

Read the whole strategy at www.fhft.nhs.uk/media/4016/frimley-health-strategy-2020-2025.pdf