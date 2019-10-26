Alexander Devine launches 'Devine Christmas Lights Trail'

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service is appealing to anyone ‘going big on the decorations’ this Christmas to help it raise funds.

The charity, which has a hospice in Snowball Hill, is launching the ‘Devine Christmas Lights Trail’.

The idea is for people who visit a spectacularly decorated property to donate at the location, either by a collection bucket or by text.

Alexander Devine fund-raising manager Harjit Bola said: “From twinkling fairy lights in gardens to impressive light shows, we want to help people discover the festive magic on show across the area while also raising much needed funds for their local children’s hospice service.

“So we are currently on the hunt for people who are planning on going big on the decorations this year and would love them to get in touch with us.

“We have already had such a wonderful response from the local community and we are getting very excited about seeing the spectacular light shows these families have in store.”

If you are interested in signing up to be a fund-raiser on the Devine Christmas Lights Trail, please emailfundraising@alexanderdevine.org or call 01628 822777.