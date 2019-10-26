'County Lines' police action sees £17,000 worth of drugs recovered

A week of police action targeting ‘county lines’ drug dealing has seen 100 people arrested and £17,000 worth of drugs recovered.

Between October 7 and 13, Thames Valley Police (TVP) has been targeting individuals concerned in county lines drugs, a term used when criminal groups use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns.

A total of £65,983 in cash was also recovered and officers seized 1,435 wraps of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin worth more than £17,000.

In addition, 17 weapons and 118 mobile phones were seized, while 166 stop and searches and 35 vehicle stop checks were carried out.

During the week, officers identified 19 vulnerable people and attended 100 addresses where ‘cuckooing’ has taken place.

This is where drug dealers ‘entice’ a vulnerable person into allowing their home to be used for drug dealing by giving them free drugs or offering to pay for food.

The week was a continuation of the force’s Stronghold campaign which aims to tackle ‘serious and organised crime and exploitation’.