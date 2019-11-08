M4 closures between junctions 6 to 8/9 from November 15-18

The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead next week.

The stretch of the motorway will be out of action from 8pm on Friday, November 15 to 6am on Monday, November 18 while the smart motorway work takes place – widening the carriageway to four lanes in each direction.

Works will involve Marsh Lane Bridge, near Dorney, being demolished and a temporary replacement, a new Huntercombe Spur bridge, being installed.

The diversion is along the A308M, A308 and A332.

Strategic diversions will also be in place on the wider motorway network to direct traffic away from this part of the M4, utilising the M25, M3 and M40.

From 8pm on Friday, November 29 and 6am on Monday, December 2 the same stretch will be closed as the old Huntercombe Spur bridge, part of Junction 7, is demolished.

For any questions about the M4 junctions 3 to 12 smart motorway project, contact Highways England by emailing M4J3to12smartmotorways@highwaysengland.co.uk or by calling 0300 123 5000.