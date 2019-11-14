M4 Closures this weekend

A section of the M4 will be closed this weekend to allow bridge works to take place as part of the smart motorway upgrade.

The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

Works carried out by Highways England include demolishing Marsh Lane Bridge, near Dorney, building a new temporary bridge near junction 7 Huntercombe Spur, and lifting the new Monkey Island Lane bridge deck into place.

The work is part of a project to convert the M4 between junctions 3 and 12 to a smart motorway – widening the carriageway to four lanes in each direction.

Therefore the bridges over this stretch, many of which were built in the 1960s, also need to be widened to accommodate the additional lanes.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A308M, A308 and the A355.

Diversions will be clearly signed but Highways England is advising drivers to plan their journeys in advance, leave extra time and consider alternative routes if possible as delays are expected.

Strategic diversions will also be in place on the wider motorway network to direct traffic away from this part of the M4, utilising the M25, M3 and M40.

From 8pm on Friday, November 29 and 6am on Monday, December 2 the same stretch will be closed.