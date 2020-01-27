Number of Crossrail trains to Maidenhead and Slough to be confirmed

A total of 24 trains an hour will pass through the central London section of the Elizabeth Line when the service is in full operation.

This figure refers to when the railway is fully open, not for summer 2021 – which is when Crossrail announced it will open the central section between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

In summer 2021, the plan is to run 15 trains per hour through the centre, TfL has said.

It is not yet clear how many Crossrail trains will be going to Maidenhead and Slough per hour.

A TfL spokeswoman said: “It is a complex business with all the other train movements in the area, and conversations are still ongoing with Network Rail.

“The trains through the central section are confirmed because it’s a ‘closed’ railway (all TfL), but the ends of the railway are subject to discussions with other train operators.”