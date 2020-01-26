Informing Business (Jan 23): Restaurant reopens following refurbishment

Noodle Nation reopens after £250,000 refurb

A restaurant has reopened in the town centre following a £250,000 refurbishment.

Noodle Nation, in Grenfell Island, King Street, had to close in July when a burst water pipe caused ‘devastating’ damage to the store.

The family-run eatery underwent a six-month overhaul before opening its doors again to oriental food lovers this month.

Kwong Lin, Noodle Nation co-founder, said: “When the pipe burst the water damaged the electrics and fittings and it was absolutely devastating.

“We thought if we are going to have to close then we might as well go the whole hog and refurbish the restaurant.

“The managers are really enthused about the new venue because it’s been given a new lease of life.”

The independent business opened its first restaurant in High Wycombe in 2000 before launching a branch in Maidenhead six years later.

Mr Lin, who runs the company alongside his wife Carin, sister Lai-Yee and brother Ming, said staff had been able to work at neighbouring restaurants during the refurbishment.

He told the Advertiser the new-look venue will feature an extended bar, private booths and capacity for 100 seats.

Mr Lin added the restaurant has an ‘authentic but modern feel’ and will aim to continue to offer large portions at good value.

“We are not a huge chain and most people don’t realise that,” Mr Lin said.

“We’re just a small business aiming to bring great value to the local area.

“We’ve been running the Maidenhead store and the town centre has obviously changed during that time.

“I think there’s a lot of naysayers out there but hopefully the development in the town centre will be a good thing.”

Construction firm lands £1.5m loan for UK - Africa projects

A construction equipment supplier from Slough has received a £1.5million loan from the Government to help the construction of roads in Uganda.

The money has been provided by UK Export Finance (UKEF) as part of a £620million package to support UK exports to Ghana, Zambia, Gabon and Uganda.

It will enable the sale of machinery including loaders, engines and excavators from Bath Road-based Unatrac to the Mota-Engil Africa group.

Alan McMenemy, commercial manager at Unatrac, said: “We are delighted UKEF has chosen to support our business in Uganda.

“Their flexible finance played a key role in the securing of this contract.

“The deal will underpin and enhance our supply chain partnerships with prime contractors involved in infrastructure improvement in Uganda.”

International Trade Secretary said: “We want the UK to be the partner of choice in Africa so I am delighted that, with UKEF’s support, British expertise will form a key component of these infrastructure improvements that will directly improve millions of lives.

“We are committed to strengthening our trading relationships in the region.”

Free pretzels mark launch of Auntie Anne's

Free pretzels will be on offer this weekend during the opening of a new shop in Windsor.

Auntie Anne’s is launching in Peascod Street on Saturday with the shop set to offer a range of sweet and savoury doughy snacks.

The company was founded in Pennsylvania in 1988 by ‘Auntie’ Anne and her husband Jonas Beiler and now has more than 2,000 stores across the globe, including 40 in the UK and Ireland.

As well as pretzels, the shop will sell pizza, artisan ice cream and milkshakes along with homemade lemonade and coffee.

To mark the opening, free pretzels are on offer from noon to 2pm on Saturday.

Anthony Baker, senior retail operations manager, said: “We are very excited to be bringing the world’s best pretzels to Windsor.

“We look forward to giving locals and visitors a warm welcome and serving them our freshly baked pretzels when we open this month.”

Co-op raises £3,500 for local good causes

Co-operative stores in Berkshire raised more than £3,500 for good causes in the region in 2019.

Staff at Southern Co-op branches chose a number of different charities to support last year, including Cancer Research and the National Animal Welfare Trust Berkshire.

Staff at the Coop store in Arthur Road, Windsor, joined six other shops for the fund-raising effort.

Jessica Hughes, community investment manager at Southern Co-op, said: “Each of our stores has a budget which they can donate to special projects but this total is separate.

“Every penny has been raised by colleagues and customers who want to help the store’s current charity partner.”

Good causes can apply to become the charity partner for Windsor’s Co-op branch by visiting www.thesoutherncooperative.co.uk/makingadifference/localpartnerships

Citizens Advice launches Big Energy Saving Week

A week-long campaign has launched in Berkshire to help reduce energy consumption and fuel bills in households across the county.

Big Energy Saving Week kicked off on Monday and will run until Sunday.

It is organised each year by Citizens Advice and provides information and practical guidance on saving energy, money and the environment through becoming more energy efficient.

Figures released by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy revealed a 2.8 per cent increase in emissions caused by residential energy use in 2018 compared to the previous year, totalling 65.9 million tonnes of carbon.

OFTEC, which represents the oil heating industry and is an official partner of Big Energy Saving Week, is encouraging Berkshire households to think about their current energy consumption.

Tips include readjusting thermostats when the weather improves, bleeding radiators to ensure they are working efficiently and regularly maintaining the boiler.

New kitchen and bedroom showroom

A new showroom is opening, displaying a range of kitchen and bedroom collections.

Kitchen manufacturer Optiplan Kitchens and bedroom specialists Spaceslide will share the converted 17th-century cottage Barmoor House, in Clay Lane.

The building is in the grounds of Marlow’s Notcutts Garden Centre.

An opening ceremony will take place on Saturday from 11am to 3pm with discounts on offer.