Conference to highlight domestic abuse as barrier to equality for women and children

The Dash Charity’s ‘Domestic Abuse Stops Here Conference’ will highlight the issue on Friday, March 6.

It will be the first conference held by the charity which supports women, children and men across the region who are suffering from any kind of abuse from partners, ex partners or family members.

The conference will take place in the same week as International Women’s Day (IWD) [Sunday, March 8] at Green Park Conference Centre in Reading.

In line with IWD’s #EachForEqual campaign the conference will highlight domestic abuse as a barrier to equality for women and children in the community.

It will also explore what people can do to help tackle this issue.

Speakers at the event include survivors of domestic abuse, Rachel Williams, founder of Stand UP to Domestic Abuse and Vickie Robertson, founder of Kaleidoscopic UK.

CEO of The Dash Charity Alison Bourne said: “We are looking forward to welcoming some of the most informative speakers in the UK to help us raise awareness of The Dash Charity and enlighten our attendees to the issue of Domestic Abuse locally, nationally and worldwide.”

Registration for the event is at 10am and it will run from 10:30am-4pm. Tickets cost £70, and can be purchased at ticketpass.org/event/EFIXPS

For more information about The Dash Charity go to www.thedashcharity.org.uk or follow the charity on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.