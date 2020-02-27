Slough man jailed for fly-tipping

A man from Slough who ‘used the lanes of South Bucks as a dumping ground’ has been sent to prison one year.

Dean Cayley, 48, of Long Furlong Drive was handed the sentences for three separate incidents of fly-tipping and had a previous history of offending.

He had been caught on surveillance cameras on two occasions dumping waste from different vehicles in Allerds Road, Burnham.

On May 8, 2018, he was seen dumping building waste and on July 12, 2018 he dumped furniture including a bed and sofa.

Building waste found dumped on Amerden Lane, in Taplow, on August 1, 2018, was also traced back to Cayley who had been paid to dispose of it from a property being renovated in Slough.

When asked to come for interview by Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire enforcement officers, Cayley failed to respond.

He was sent a summons to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 12 for offences of illegal dumping based on the evidence collected in the investigation.

After failing to appear, Cayley was arrested and brought before High Wycombe magistrates on Friday, February 21.

He was sentenced to six months imprisonment on each of the three charges to run consecutively, but this was reduced to one year in recognition of his guilty plea.

A victim surcharge of £149 was also levied against him.

The case was prosecuted by Wycombe District Council, working on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire.

Speaking on behalf of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, South Bucks District Council cabinet member for environment Luisa Sullivan, said the sentence ‘reflects the serious nature of the crime’.

She said: “A repeat offender who persistently used the lanes of South Bucks as a dumping ground, with total disregard for road users, the environment, and the community’.

"This impressive result is one of the first prosecutions conducted on behalf of the Waste Partnership by the legal team at Wycombe District Council.

“Working closely with the enforcement team at Bucks County Council, their involvement marks a new chapter in our joint zero-tolerance pursuit of people who fly-tip in Buckinghamshire."

Report fly-tipping in Buckinghamshire at www.fixmystreet.buckscc.gov.uk