Great Western Railway offers free travel to women fleeing domestic abuse

A new partnership has launched offering free train travel for those fleeing domestic violence.

Great Western Railway has teamed up with Women’s Aid to establish its ‘rail to refuge’ scheme ahead of International Women’s Day which takes place on Sunday (March 8).

The initiative will allow women and their family to travel on GWR trains for free as they seek shelter.

Adina Claire, acting co-chief executive of Women’s Aid, said: “We’re delighted to launch the ‘rail to refuge’ scheme to support women fleeing domestic abuse.

“Access to cash is a major barrier for women escaping an abusive partner, and free train travel will be one less thing for these women to worry about at a time of acute crisis.”

The scheme is open to women who need to travel to an already agreed place at a refuge.

If a place is secured and travel assistance is required, the refuge will contact GWR who will then issue an e-ticket which can be passed on to the passenger.

Joe Graham, business assurance director for GWR, added: “The railway is much more than trains and rail track; it is about supporting the communities that it serves.

“Many of those trapped are unable to flee from their abusers because they have no means by which to do so. Now, with what is such a simple idea, we are able to help provide that means.”