Efforts increase to stop coronavirus spreading after Berkshire case confirmed

Efforts are being stepped up to fight the spread of coronavirus, or Covid-19, after the first case in Berkshire was confirmed at the weekend.

The Royal Borough said it is working closely with Public Health England and has advised residents to self-isolate if they are returning from any countries affected and to wash hands regularly.

On Saturday it was confirmed that a member of staff at Willow Bank Infant School, in Duffield Road, Woodley, had tested positive for the virus.

Last week, two schools in the Royal Borough were closed for deep cleans as precautionary measures were taken over the virus.

St Edmund Campion School, in Altwood Road, Maidenhead, was closed on Friday after a number of the school’s families had spent the half term in ‘category two’ areas affected by the virus.

St Peter’s Church of England Middle School in Crimp Hill, Old Windsor, was also closed for two days after a pupil had returned after the half term break from a location which is ‘broadly part of an affected area’.

Both schools have since re-opened.

As of yesterday (Wednesday), the total number of cases in the UK had reached 85, out of 16,659 people tested.

Due to the number of cases, the Department of Health and Social Care said it will now only release information on the location of new cases on a weekly basis, the next one being scheduled for tomorrow (Friday).

A spokeswoman from the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead said: “We are following the advice put out by Public Health England, who are leading the UK response to Covid-19.

“This includes washing hands regularly and self-isolating if people have visited countries affected or if they think they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

“We are working closely with our public health and NHS colleagues on this emerging situation.

“Any residents who are concerned are advised to follow guidance put out by Public Health England and the NHS.”

The NHS has issued official advice and guidance to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The symptoms of the virus are a cough, high temperature and shortness of breath, but having these symptoms does not necessarily mean you have coronavirus.

Because it is a new illness, it is not yet known how coronavirus is spread, but similar viruses are transmitted via cough droplets.

It is very unlikely it can be spread through things like packages or food.

The NHS recommends that people continue going to work, school and other public places.

You only need to stay away from public areas (self-isolate) if advised to by the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or a medical professional.

To avoid catching or spreading coronavirus, the NHS recommends everyone takes the following actions:

Wash your hands with soap and water often, for about 20 seconds.

Always wash your hands when you get home or arrive at work.

Use hand sanitiser gel if soap is not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve, not your hands, when you sneeze.

Put used tissues straight in the bin and wash your hands afterwards.

Try to avoid contact with people who are unwell.

Do not touch your eyes, mouth or nose if your hands are not clean.

If you think you might have coronavirus, have been to a high-risk country or area in the last 14 days, or have been in close contact with someone who has coronavirus, do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital and call 111 or visit the online advice line https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19

The NHS has produced a list of countries with a higher risk of coronavirus.

If you have travelled to one of these places in the last 14 days, use the NHS 111 coronavirus service by calling 111 or visiting https://111.nhs.uk/covid-19

These places are:

Cambodia

China

Hong Kong

Iran

Italy (anywhere north of Pisa, Florence and Rimini)

Japan

Laos

Macau

Malaysia

Myanmar (Burma)

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Tenerife (only the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel)

Thailand

Vietnam

If you are planning on travelling abroad, visit www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice for up-to-date advice.