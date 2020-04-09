Thames Valley Police has published a list of ‘reasonable excuses’ to go outside, based on Government guidance.

Reasonable excuses include:

W Obtaining basic necessities and supplies for the essential upkeep, maintenance and functioning of the household, or for the household of a vulnerable person

- Seeking or providing emergency or medical assistance

- Assisting a vulnerable person

- Travelling for the purpose of work, or to provide voluntary or charitable services, where it is not reasonably possible to do so from home

- Attending a funeral of a close family member, or a friend where there is no close family

- Donating blood

- Meeting a legal obligation, including court or bail conditions

- Accessing critical public services

- Continuing existing arrangements relating to shared parental access to children

- A worship leader going to a place of worship

- Moving house

- Avoiding injury or escaping a risk of harm

Following residents using social media to report gatherings of people, Thames Valley Police has advised people to report using official channels. “We cannot process these reports on social media,” the force said. “If you do witness people breaching the guidelines set out by Government, please report this to us by calling 101, or use our online form.