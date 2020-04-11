Domestic abuse victims urged to keep seeking help during COVID-19 outbreak

05:46PM, Saturday 11 April 2020
Domestic abuse victims have been urged to contact police if they fear they are in immediate danger during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Home Secretary Priti Patel told a press conference today that in the past week, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline reported a 120 per cent increase in the number of calls it received in one 24-hour period.
The Conservative MP said anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and press 55 on mobile if unable to talk.
She said: “For victims of these crimes, home is not the safe haven it should be and that is why I have been working with law enforcement, charities, schools, businesses and local councils to address this change in threat.
“I want to emphasise that anyone who is a victim of these crimes can still get help.
“Our outstanding police will absolutely be there for you.”
Mrs Patel added the Government will be spending £2 million to enhance online support services and helplines for domestic abuse.
A new campaign is also being launched to provide support for those at risk of domestic abuse and help them access the services they need.
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Two women who had tested positive for COVID-19 and were being treated at Wexham Park Hospital have died, the trust which runs the hospital confirmed today (Monday).
This page will be updated throughout the week with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus outbreak in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.