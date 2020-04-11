Domestic abuse victims urged to keep seeking help during COVID-19 outbreak

Domestic abuse victims have been urged to contact police if they fear they are in immediate danger during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told a press conference today that in the past week, the National Domestic Abuse Helpline reported a 120 per cent increase in the number of calls it received in one 24-hour period.

The Conservative MP said anyone in immediate danger should call 999 and press 55 on mobile if unable to talk.

She said: “For victims of these crimes, home is not the safe haven it should be and that is why I have been working with law enforcement, charities, schools, businesses and local councils to address this change in threat.

“I want to emphasise that anyone who is a victim of these crimes can still get help.

“Our outstanding police will absolutely be there for you.”

Mrs Patel added the Government will be spending £2 million to enhance online support services and helplines for domestic abuse.

A new campaign is also being launched to provide support for those at risk of domestic abuse and help them access the services they need.