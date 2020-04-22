Children's hospice service asks supporters to take up 'The 2.6 challenge'

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service is encouraging its supporters to get on board with a nationwide fundraising campaign to rival the London Marathon.

The 2.6 challenge is calling on all home heroes to save the UK’s charities by raising money at a time when practically every other fundraising avenue has dried-up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One such avenue is the Virgin Money London Marathon, the world’s biggest one-day fundraising event, which last year raised more than £66.4 million for thousands of charities.

The maarathon was due to take place this weekend but has been postponed until Sunday, October 4.

Fiona Devine, co-founder of the children’s hospice service, says cancelled fundraising events will mean ‘losses of over £100,000 each month’ for the charity.

Launching on Sunday – what would have been the date of this year’s 40th London marathon – the 2.6 challenge is based on the 26.2 mile course of the race.

All activities must include the numbers ‘26’ or’ 2.6’ with the only caveat being that fundraisers must stay local and follow the Government guidelines on exercise and social distancing.

Ideas that meet these requirements include running 2.6 miles or 2.6 kilometres, skipping for 2.6 minutes without making any mistakes, and getting 26 friends together for an online workout.

The challenge lasts a week.

Last month Fiona launched an appeal to raise money for the hospice service which she and her husband, John, established after their eight-year-old son, Alexander, passed away.

Since then she has said the charity’s ‘family of supporters’ have donated more than £50,000 which will enable the hospice to continue providing specialist care and support for families in need.

“Ever since we launched our appeal just over a month ago, we have been blown away by the generosity shown by so many across our community,” said Fiona.

“We anticipate that the Covid-19 pandemic will cause us losses of over £100,000 each month and so every penny people continue to donate really does make a huge difference.”

Fundraising manager at the charity, Harjit Bola, said: “Right now Alexander Devine families need our support more than ever but our fundraising is at an all-time low due to the cancellation of most of our events.

“This campaign is a fantastic way for everyone in the local community to do their bit, have fun and raise much needed funds for local families that desperately need support.

“We can’t wait to see what people get up to – whether it be juggling for 2.6 minutes or going up and down the stairs 26 times.”

Find out more about The 2.6 challenge at www.twopointsixchallenge.co.uk and take up the challenge for the Alexander Devin Children’s Hospice here.