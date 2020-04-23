Thames Hospice offers its services to local care homes

Thames Hospice has offered local care homes access to its community services to help manage the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity based in Pine Lodge in Hatch Lane, Windsor, provides expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in East Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire.

The decision to extend the hospice’s services to care homes was made by chief executive, Debbie Raven, who put the offer in a letter last week.

She said organisations across the health system, including Thames Hospice, ‘are having to continually change and adapt in the face of this unprecedented situation’.

She said: “We reviewed our existing services and made the decision to expand our Community Team to be able to support and care for more patients facing a terminal illness in their own homes.

“To help reduce the risk and spread of infection and, where possible, to avoid admission to hospital.”

She added: “We also felt it was critical to reach out to our fellow local health care partners and offer them access to our community services, to help them continue to provide the highest level of care and support to their residents at this uncertain time.”

These community service include access to the hospice’s telephone advice line for support and advice if care home staff are concerned about a resident’s health and wellbeing.

The Advice Line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is managed by a team of clinical nurse specialists.

Also, if required, the hospice can arrange for its clinical team to visit a care home resident and provide medical support, as well as admission to the Thames Hospice inpatient unit for symptom management or end-of-life care.

Debbie said: “One of the most humbling aspects of the coronavirus so far is the willingness of so many people who work in health and social care.

“To risk their own health and wellbeing to give the care, support and treatment urgently needed by so many people across the UK.”

She added: “Together, we can, and we will, beat this.”