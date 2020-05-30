Applications still open for Louis Baylis Trust charitable grant

Time is running out for good causes to apply for a share of about £100,000 set to be donated by the Louis Baylis Trust.

At two points each year the Louis Baylis trustees sift through applications from charities and organisations and distribute thousands of pounds to projects that benefit the local area.

Applications for the latest round of grants close next Friday.

In April, the trust also donated £10,000 to a number of organisations which were directly supporting people affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of the trustees, Peter Sands, said there have been quite a few applications for this round of donations because a lot of organisations are struggling as a result of cancelled fundraising events because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m sure our distribution will be as valuable if not more valuable than it normally is,” he said.

For anyone thinking about putting in an application for a grant, Peter said ‘hurry up and apply’.

To submit an application for a grant click here.