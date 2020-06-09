Government confirms shops can reopen on Monday

Shops which have been forced to close during the COVID-19 lockdown will be able to reopen on Monday, it has been announced.

Retail outlets can open to the public again providing they follow COVID-secure guidelines issued by the Government.

MP Alok Sharma said all businesses that reopen must complete a risk assessment and take ‘responsible steps’ to stop transmission of the virus.

He said: “This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life.”

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are still set to remain closed until July 4 ‘at the earliest’, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy added.

Visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/working-safely-during-coronavirus-covid-19 to view the guidance for businesses set to reopen.