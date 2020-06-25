Virtual creative arts festival to take place this Saturday

A virtual festival aiming to support creative artists and their communities is set to take place on Saturday.

The Lockdown Inside-Out Online Festival 2020 was originally the idea of Ascot-based artist Sarah Lawman and has developed as part of the creative arts Facebook group Blank Canvas Artist Collective.

The festival, which has stemmed from wanting to do another event following the success of an Australian bushfire fundraiser exhibition event held in Burnham in February, is set to see 27 artists carry out either Facebook livestreams or upload pre-recorded videos of their work and performances on to the Lockdown Inside-Out Online Festival 2020 Facebook group.

Following a welcome by Sarah at 11.30am, viewers will be treated to a range of creative arts up until 9pm, including photography, art, the spoken word, singing, dancing, poetry and performing arts.

The line-up, which includes individuals from around the country, will also feature creatives local to Maidenhead and Burnham including Liza Lambert, Zoey Lambert, Maralin Cottenham, Dianne Prior, Fire Fairy Arts, Nisha Anil, Andreas Schnieder, and Magic Mark Mayhem.

Sarah said: “The whole reason behind it is supporting artists in lockdown.

“It’s giving the artists a platform to be able to get their work out there to other people and Facebook is an amazing place to do that.”

She added: “It’s about supporting the community and giving something positive back, bringing festival vibes into other people’s homes as well as supporting the artist community.

“It’s also to give back to people who will be interested, who might watch and go ‘oh that’s amazing, I’d like to give that a go’.

“It gives them something else to enjoy hopefully.

“That’s what we are trying to achieve so bringing the outside in to people and actually enjoying it and they can learn new skills from this.”

Sarah added she hopes that the virtual festival can turn into an actual face-to-face festival in the future.

The festival group can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/groups/704878713389576