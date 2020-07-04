Number 22 Community Counselling Services given BBC Children in Need grant

A mental health charity which works with young people has been given a £66,765 grant from BBC Children in Need.

Number 22 Community Counselling Services supports children and young adults in Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor.

The three-year grant will be used to provide counselling services for people experiencing mental health problems.

Shula Tajima, counselling services director at Number 22 said: “We are thrilled to receive funding from BBC Children in Need. Funding means we can help support young people’s mental health and provide the support as they seek to overcome issues.”

BBC Children in Need were able to provide this funding thanks to the 2019 appeal in November.

Elizabeth Myers, head of impact (South and North) at BBC Children in Need said: “During these difficult times we are proud to support projects and local charities that provide a safe and positive environment for children and young people.

“At BBC Children in Need we are committed to improving the lives of vulnerable young people right across the UK, and it’s projects like this that continue to make a difference in the local community.”

The BBC charity has also launched two COVID-19 Response Programmes to support local organisations and charities through the pandemic.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, added: “During these exceptional times I am delighted to be awarding funding which will positively impact young lives when they need it most.

“An enormous thank you must go to our incredible supporters.”