Walk-in centres remain closed

The minor illness and injury services at Slough Walk in Centre and St Mark’s in Maidenhead will remain closed, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) will continue the temporary suspension of these services at both centres as well as Brants Bridge in Bracknell.

This is to maintain the maximum safety of patients and staff as East Berkshire CCG continue to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the CCG explained: “The potential for further peaks in infection means that a number of the temporary measures brought in are likely to remain in place in the medium term.

“We will need to be able to respond quickly to re-establish our COVID-19 surge capacity, making any further necessary changes in the months ahead.”

Instead, residents in need of this service should attend GP surgeries, either by phone, or using online consultations via the practice website, where patients can receive a same-day response.

Anybody needing emergency treatment for injuries such as broken bones should still attend their local Accident and Emergency unit in the normal way.

These are: Wexham Park Hospital, Slough; Frimley Park Hospital, Frimley; or the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading.

Patients requiring minor illness care can continue to access their local pharmacy and 111 by phone or online at https://111.nhs.uk