'Thames Got Talent' competition open for entries

The search is on for an undiscovered act to showcase their star quality at Thames Hospice’s LakeFest 2021.

‘Thames Got Talent’ is a virtual talent competition open to local children and young adults during the month of August.

Applicants are being invited to send in a video performance of their singing, dancing, or other talent, for a chance to perform on the main stage of LakeFest in front of more than 1,000 people.

Thames Hospice originally organised the event in celebration of the imminent opening of its new hospice facility at Bray Lake, which is set to welcome patients in October.

The festival was due to take place on June 6 but has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring live music and a talent show from noon to 6pm, the family-focused festival will now take place on land next to the new hospice on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Entrants wanting to perform will be shortlisted by a judging panel including the Pauline Quirke Academy and TV personality Sarah Greene. The winner and the runners up of the competition will also receive a month’s pass to The Pauline Quirke Academy and a special trophy.

Alison Evans, head of events and community fundraising at Thames Hospice, said: “During this pandemic we wanted to provide something fun and different for our community to be part of – Thames’ Got Talent is an amazing opportunity for you to showcase your wonderful talent.”

For more information and to enter the competition go to www.thameshospice.org.uk/TGT2020 or email events@thameshospice.org.uk.

The winners will be announced on Friday, September 25.