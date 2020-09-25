Dementia charity welcomes wild guest speakers

A Berkshire-based dementia charity is bringing the garden indoors with wildlife specialists on live digital workshops.

Younger People With Dementia (YPWD) supports people diagnosed with dementia who are under 65.

Before COVID-19, the charity delivered face-to-face workshops across Berkshire for about 80 people with young-onset dementia.

YPWD has developed a range of online activities throughout the pandemic.

The latest development involves inviting wildlife specialists to share their knowledge on everything wild and wriggly.

Phil Redrup, a member of the charity’s team, came up with the idea.

“During lockdown while tending the garden, I wondered how many people really appreciate what is around them and beneath their feet,” he said. “So I hatched a plan and put together this workshop.”

Joining the video workshops will be Niki McCann, education officer at Waltham Place, an organic farm in White Waltham, speaking on moths and leaf-cutter bees.

Bridget Parslow, licenced bat worker from Berkshire and South Buckinghamshire Bat Group will also attend.

Bridget keeps live bats.

“I am well aware of the need for all of us to keep our brains active and I am delighted to be able to introduce a new audience to the wildlife I love,” said Bridget.