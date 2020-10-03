Soroptimists' sponsored tea-drinking for breast cancer awareness

Soroptimists of the Thames Valley club met with friends to support Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, raising £310.

The club divided up members into groups of six and these groups communicated with other groups via Zoom.

With some wearing the Breast Cancer Now distinctive pink outfits, members from Bourne End, Maidenhead and Marlow took part in a quiz and ate cake to raise funds for the charity.

“Normally our fundraising activities involve contact with people other than Soroptimists,” said Kay Heppell of SI Thames Valley.

“But as charities are finding, activities such as these are almost impossible to organise because of anti COVID regulations.

“In August we often have a self pleasing activity just as a summer relaxation, so we decided to combine the two and get sponsorship to eat cake and join up as best we could.”

Kay added: “Thanks to the marvels of modern technology they were able to raise £310 to help in the fight against breast cancer.”

To see other projects by the Thames Valley Soroptimists, visit the website at www.sigbi.org/thames-valley