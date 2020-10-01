The East Berks and South Bucks firms awarded coveted 'Great Taste' stars

Taste buds have been tingling after the national Great Taste Awards saw eateries in East Berkshire and South Bucks come away with coveted stars.

The awards see more than 500 culinary experts hand out their seals of approval with respected stars, from one to three, enabling the product to sport the well-known black and gold logo.

Firms from across the country took part, and the 2020 results were announced last Monday.

Among just a handful of companies to receive three stars was Haynes Gourmet, based in Raymans Lane, Marlow.

Two of their products – a candied jalapeno relish and cranberry sauce – were awarded stars, but it was their red candied jalapenos that took the plaudits, taking away three.

The awards saw 12,777 entries and of those, 205 were awarded a three-star, 1,294 two-star and 3,818 a one-star accolade.

Charity Haynes, founder and CEO of Haynes Gourmet, said: “I honestly cannot believe it. To win this award not only affirms the great taste of our products, but will continue to help our online business grow.”

The Handmade Cake Company, based in Gardner Road, Maidenhead, won one star each for its gluten free chocolate fudge cake, white chocolate and spiced chai cake, mini carrot cake and sticky rum pudding.

Under the umbrella organisation of Mademoiselle Desserts, the firm cited its attention to detail as a way of setting its sweet treats apart.

Lewis Yates, marketing executive, said: “Everything is done by hand so there is real craft behind it.

“Everything at the Handmade Cake Company is as it says: handmade.

“And I know we have some really good roots in Maidenhead, we supply a lot of the local cafe’s and coffee shops.

“It really is great to see the fruits of your labour when you get awards like this, especially from some of the judges.”

Another nearby firm to come away with stars was Bray’s Dublicious Food, in Windsor Road.

Their humble port and red onion sausage roll took away two stars, which judges called ‘mouthwateringly good’.

“With locally-sourced pork, tangy chutney and our handmade in-house puff pastry, we really do love our sausage rolls,” Dublicious Food said in a statement.

“The award represents a great opportunity to help promote our products, services and business.”

To view a full list of winners, visit greattasteawards.co.uk/results

The awards will now progress to its finale in late October, when the Golden Fork trophy winners and the Great Taste Supreme Champion are announced during a virtual awards event.

The Great Taste Awards saw thousands of entries ranging from sausage rolls to gin. Here is a list of the local firms who received stars for their products.