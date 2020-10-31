Former Baylis Media reporter reveals all in new book

A former reporter for Baylis Media has written a book about his life as a journalist.

Terry Pattinson’s self-published title SCOOP: A life in Fleet Street is made up of 42 of his ‘most memorable stories’ in as many chapters.

“It charts my life from a local weekly paper reporter, to an evening paper reporter and then the cut and thrust of the nationals,” he said.

“Even after I left Fleet Street, some of my big stories are off the back of the locals, off the Slough Express.”

Terry, who lives in Maidenhead, worked for the Slough Express from 2007 to 2012 following his stint in Fleet Street, which is synonymous with the British national press.

The 78-year-old said the book ‘covers everything really’ and is ‘80 per cent humour, 20 per cent serious stuff’.

He also says it ‘should appeal to anybody, whether they like the press or hate the press’ with people’s suspicions confirmed either way upon reading.

Scoop: A life in Fleet Street is available to buy on Amazon.

All profits will go to foodbanks and Slough homeless charity ‘SHOC’ (Slough Homeless Our Concern).