Number of new COVID-19 cases in Royal Borough falls

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Royal Borough has decreased over the last week.

In the seven days between Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, November 25, 165 people tested positive for coronavirus, compared to 191 in the previous seven days.

Last week, two people died from the virus in the Royal Borough, compared to three the week before.

The rate of infection stands at 91.6 per 100,000 population.

The number of cases recorded in the Royal Borough in a seven-day period has been declining since Thursday, November 12, when a peak number of 300 new cases were recorded in a single week.

In total, 925 new cases were confirmed in the Royal Borough in November, compared to 1,879 in Slough and 837 in Wokingham.