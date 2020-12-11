Louis Baylis Trust hands out more than £80,000 in latest donations

11:00AM, Friday 11 December 2020
L-R: Pat Lattimer, Peter Sands and John Robertson, trustees of the Louis Baylis Trust. Photo taken before social distancing.
The Louis Baylis Trust has handed out more than £80,000 in grants to good causes in the area in its latest round of donations.
After a tough financial year and lack of fundraising events halting many charities’ income, the Maidenhead Advertiser’s owner has distributed the funds to nearly 60 groups in desperate need of support.
Cash will help a diverse group of good causes continue their work as the pandemic rolls into 2021.
These range from large charities like Citizens Advice, to smaller scale projects including the Rarescale Flute Academy, a new name on the list.
The Trust has also assisted the Lions Club of Windsor as it prepares to open a new shop.
Chair of trustees at the Louis Baylis Trust, Peter Sands, said it was a great feeling to be able to help charities through difficult times.
“It has been a tough year – everybody’s income has been hit and we are no different,” he said.
“So we have had to dig into our reserves a bit, which we are happy to do, and we are fortunate to be in quite a strong position.”
A familiar name on the list is The Dash Charity, which supports victims of domestic abuse in the Royal Borough and Slough. It received £1,000 from the Trust.
Lockdown has resulted in an increase in the crime. Peter said: “There is probably a lot more abuse than you see or are aware of. That is another area we have been able to support.”
He added: “It is a superb feeling, it is lovely to be able to support [these charities].
“We have still been able to distribute money, we are not relying on a big event or anything like that, which a lot of these charities are.
“Fundraising for a lot of them is very difficult.”
As COVID-19 vaccines start to roll out and a return to a new normal approaches, Peter said he was hopeful the cash would see the charities through the last remaining periods of the pandemic.
“We are hopeful all of them will survive and continue their normal operations,” he said.
“This is the time of year where you think of those less fortunate than yourself, and we wish them all the best for the festive season and the coming year.
“There is a bit more optimism in the air.”
The charities benefitting from the latest round of Louis Baylis Trust grants are:
Relate: £2,000
Maidenhead Citizens Advice: £12,500
People to Places: £1,000
Timbertown: £2,000
Great Ormond Street Hospital: £1,000
Air Ambulance: £1,000
Thames Hospice: £2,000
Thames Hospice project: £7,000
Maidenhead Heritage Trust: £900
Maidenhead and District Stroke Club: £1,000
Lions Club Christmas boxes: £2,000
Adult Dyslexia: £1,000
The British Forces Foundation: £1,000
The Dash Charity: £1,000
Samaritans: £500
Cookham Festival: £1,000
Maidenhead Music Society: £500
All Saints Church, Boyne Hill: £1,000
Beehive Pre-School: £500
Link Foundation: £2,000
Boyne Hill Cricket Club: £1,000
Target Ovarian Cancer: £1,000
Alzheimers Dementia Support: £1,000
Re:Charge R&R: £3,000
Helen and Douglas House: £1,000
Maidenhead Amateur Swimming Club: £1,000
Thames Valley Partnership: £1,000
Autism Group: £1,000
Maidenhead Drama Guild: £1,500
Cookham Dean Cricket Club: £1,000
Beat Routes: £500
Eton Wick Village Association: £500
Windsor Horse Rangers: £1,000
Art Beyond Belief: £500
Chattertots: £500
Slough Immigration Aid Unit: £3,000
St Nicolas Playgroup (Taplow): £500
Autism Berkshire: £1,000
Cookham Community Allotment: £750
Bucks Mind: £500
Islamic Trust Maidenhead: £1,600
Holy Trinity Garrison and Parish Church: £1,000
Maidenhead Sailing Club: £2,000
Lions Club of Windsor: £1,000
West Windsor Hub: £1,500
Cranbourne and Ascot Pre-School: £500
Hurst Bowling Club: £1,000
Myaware: £1,000
Rarescale Flute Academy: £800
Windsor St George Rotary Club: £750
Littlewick Green Cricket Club: £1,000
Eton Community CIC: £500
Total: £81,800
