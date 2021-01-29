Fire service praised for pandemic response

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) has received praise from an independent inspector for its response to the pandemic.

In August, the Home Secretary commissioned Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) to examine how fire and rescue services are responding to the pandemic. On Friday, the findings of a virtual inspection of RBFRS were released, focused on April to June 2020.

The findings showed that RBFRS maintained its critical core services, adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic, supported its communities and partners through additional activities, continued to manage its resources well and prioritised the wellbeing of its staff throughout.

RBFRS also worked with other bodies to deliver more than six million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment to frontline health and care workers.

On-call firefighters supported Slough Borough Council by visiting more than 200 vulnerable residents who were shielding to check on their welfare.

RBFRS has since trained a group of firefighters to drive ambulances for South Central Ambulance Service, and assisted Slough Borough Council with mass rapid COVID-19 testing and supporting the vaccination programme.