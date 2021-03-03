Baylis Media teams up with Kindred to support charities

Publisher of The Maidenhead Advertiser and Slough/Windsor Express, Baylis Media, has teamed up with Kindred to offer financial support for charities struggling during the pandemic.

At a time where charity incomes have been devastated by the cancellation of mass-participation and other fundraising activities, a recent survey found 83 per cent of good causes say its income has been hit, while demand for its services has increased by 75 per cent.

The donation process has now become effortless thanks to the introduction of the ‘Baylis Media Clever Shopping Companion’.

Shoppers will gain access to discounts and cashback on brands, and have the option to donate to a charity special to them.

To use Baylis Media Clever Shopping Companion, download it by visiting www.kindred.charity/baylismedia, and add it to your laptop or desktop browser.

Any time you shop at more than 25,000 brands you can earn cash back, which you can donate a portion or all to a charity of your choice.

Once shoppers have signed up for an account, they can shop away and the extension will automatically collect the cash back.

This is collected in your account and a percentage is donated to a charity, while another percentage is available to withdraw.

On average, cash back sits at just under 10 per cent, which means you can donate almost £10 for every £100 you spend.

Those who install the extension will also be entered into a £250 prize draw.

Head of commercial at Baylis Media, Nicola Rogers, said: “Here at Baylis Media we are always looking at great opportunities for our communities.

“This seemed like a perfect fit with our business, giving our readers the opportunity to purchase branded gifts at a discount and donate to a charity at the same time.”