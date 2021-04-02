Norden Farm to receive £140,000 in Government funding

Norden Farm is set to receive a £140,000 grant from the Government which will help to ensure its continued survival.

The culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced today (Friday) that the centre for arts in Altwood Road will be receiving £146,000 as part of the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

Norden Farm was in desperate need of funding after the council slashed the amount it would receive in next year’s budget by £80,000, down from the £141,000 it received in 2020/21.

Speaking to councillors in March, Norden Farm chief executive Jane Corry warned the centre would become a ‘hall for hire’ without the funding.

After today’s announcement, however, Jane was left ‘full of gratitude’.

She said: “We are full of gratitude to Arts Council England and DCMS for this grant which will help us continue to keep people entertained and connected in person and online as we ease our way back into the live world.”

Norden Farm is not the only organisation to benefit from the grant from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport.

In total, £2.1million in grants has been split between 19 organisations in Berkshire, including theatres, galleries and performance groups, helping them to reopen and recover from the losses caused by COVID-19.

As well as Norden Farm, Beat Routes, in Slough, will also be benefitting from a grant, worth £30,186.

The youth project, which focuses on supporting at-risk young people through art workshops and apprenticeships, will be able to continue its online programmes and offer one-to-one mentoring as a result.

Hazel Edwards, South East Area Director at Arts Council England said: “Thanks to the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund, we can offer extra support to the arts and cultural sector in the South East.

“From youth ballet to opera, theatre to grassroots music, the South East is brimming with cultural organisations that enrich the lives of local communities.

“This funding will make a real difference to these organisations as they get ready to welcome audiences and visitors again.”