Fire service and animal experts give tips for keeping safe in firework season

Fireworks displays are set to happen across the Thames Valley soon – and animal specialists and the fire service have some tips on staying safe this season.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) is asking residents to remember to stay safe when planning their fireworks celebrations this year.

With many events cancelled due to the COVID-19 control measures, emergency services are preparing for a busier night than usual as celebrations are expected to take place in private gardens.

Gail Muirhead, West Hub prevention manager, said: “Whilst most people enjoy fireworks responsibly, in the wrong hands they can cause real misery. Remember that fireworks are explosives, and as such should be treated with respect.”

Superintendent Bhupinder Rai, head of local policing for Thames Valley, said:

“Last year we received more than 160 calls related to fireworks on Halloween night, the majority of which related to fireworks being used inappropriately by young people.

“If you have fireworks in your home, please ensure that these cannot be accessed by your children.”

The cut-off time for private firework displays is midnight on Bonfire Night and 1am for Diwali. Fireworks can only be used on private property with consent from the landowner.

RBFS advises telling neighbours if planning to let off fireworks.

Sue Collins from CLAWS cat welfare charity in Maidenhead said it a ‘stressful time’ for many animals. As such, CLAWS supports the campaign to restrict fireworks to organised displays only.

“Bring your pets in before it gets dark,” she advised.

“Lock the doors and windows, pull the curtains and switch on the radio or television to help deaden the noise of the fireworks.

“Keep calm – animals pick up on your emotions and your anxiety will transmit itself to them. Please help to protect these innocent creatures which rely on us for their every need.”

Graham Whiddett, dog behaviourist at Wiggle Waggle Pets in Cookham, said:

“Animals have been known to have heart attacks or run off never to be seen again. Don't allow pets in the garden at these times.

“It may not be too late to desensitise your pet to firework noises. Download sounds of fireworks and play them at low levels to your pet, slowly increasing volume over time.”

Ali Taylor, Battersea animal rescue’s head of canine behaviour and training said:

“Dogs may choose to hide if they are worried by the fireworks, so set up a cosy den area and start to encourage your dog to choose to settle in there by hiding some tasty treats.

“If you know that your dog has severe reactions to fireworks, consider talking to your vet ahead of the celebrations to see if there’s any medications they can provide to help with their anxiety.”