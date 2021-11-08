Care matching service launched for East Berkshire

10:10AM, Monday 08 November 2021
A care matching service has launched in East Berkshire with the aim of connecting those in need of care with trained personal assistants.
Hub Care Support, based at Regus’ Concorde Park, off Norreys Drive, will be operating across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.
Friends and business partners Samkelo Mpofu and Catherine Chilwa launched the franchise on Monday at a
ceremony attended by Cllr
Mohammed Nazir, Mayor of Slough, and Cllr John Story, Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead.
Catherine said: “We are passionate about empowering our service users by enabling them to have choice and
control over who supports them, when and at what cost.
“With consistency and high quality of care, we believe this builds long term relationships, trust and a happy, connected community.”
Visit www.hubcaresupport.co.uk for details.
