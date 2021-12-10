Public notices: Chicken Cottage in Slough applies for alcohol licence

A licensing application in Slough, road closures and planning applications feature in this week’s public notices.

Licensing

An application has been received by Slough Borough Council for a takeaway in Slough to serve alcohol. Chicken Cottage in Slough High Street is applying for a new licence to serve alcoholic drinks.

If approved, drinks would be served for takeaway between 11pm and 1am seven days a week.

Traffic

Colnbrook High Street will be closed from its junction with Vicarage Way to 36 High Street from 10pm on Sunday, January 9.

The closure is only expected to last for the evening with the road reopened to traffic by 5.30am the following morning.

A plan showing the parts of the highway affected may be inspected at the site where the closure will take place or at Slough Council’s website using the following website link: https://www.slough.gov.uk/consultations-petitions/public-notices-orders/2

Planning

Buckinghamshire Council has received a number of planning applications included a major development in Iver.

The applicant is seeking to redevelop the former landfill site on land to the south of Slough Road, Iver, to comprise a data centre development. This would be of up to 163,000 sqm, and would be delivered across three buildings. Site wide landscaping and the creation of parkland is also included in the outline application.

Inside the three buildings would be a mixture of offices, internal plant and equipment and emergency back-up generators with associated fuel storage.

Car and cycle parking may also be included in the development.

On Burnham High Street, a number of applications have been submitted to make minor alterations inside the affected properties.

An application has been received to change 22 High Street from its current use as a takeaway shop.

The applicant is seeking to convert Sea World Fish and Chips into a nail salon.

Further up the road at 90 High Street, an application has been submitted to refurbish a kitchen to address ongoing issues with dampness.

You can view Burnham applications on Buckinghamshire council’s online planning portal.

The South Bucks page is found at pa.chilternandsouthbucks.gov.uk/online-applications/

Alternatively, visit the Chiltern council offices at King George V House, King George V Road, Amersham.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.