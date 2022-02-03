Former police constable left 'shaking' after near-miss on M4 smart motorway

A former police constable said he was left ‘shaking’ after he nearly ploughed into a group of people who had broken down on the new M4 smart motorway.

Derek Sharp, of the Fisheries, was driving towards Reading on the recently completed section of the scheme which now features a live traffic lane instead of a hard shoulder.

The 73-year-old joined the motorway at Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) at about 6.20pm on Wednesday, January 26.

But after a mile or so he had to slam on his brakes after spotting a group of people standing in the inside lane.

The stranded motorists were pushing their broken down car from behind but the former Furze Platt councillor says he couldn’t see them due to the motorway being poorly lit.

He told the Advertiser he had been driving at 50mph and fears he could have killed them if he had been going quicker.

“If I was doing 5mph more I wouldn’t have been able to stop,” Mr Sharp said.

“The reason I wasn’t able to see them was because they were pushing the car and they were all pushing from the back which blocked the lights out so nobody could see.

“It was such a shock to know that I nearly killed them, you’ll be surprised how much that affects you. I was shaking.”

Mr Sharp, who served as a police constable in Maidenhead for 12 years, said the motorway’s stopped vehicle detection technology had not displayed a red cross to warn him of a broken down car in the inside lane.

He is now calling for better lighting on the stretch of the motorway towards Reading as well as clear guidance on what people should do if they break down with no hard shoulder.

He added: “The electrics often fail in cars so if you have a situation where you have a family in a car, the electrics go and they stop, what do they do, wait to get hit?

“It’s a tragedy waiting to happen.

“It’s not until you experience the fact that you nearly kill people that you realise just how important that hard shoulder is.”

Mr Sharp also said the new live traffic lane, which replaced the hard shoulder, should be taken out of action until improved safety technology is introduced to detect broken down cars.

A spokesman for National Highways said stopped vehicle detection technology did spot the broken down vehicle.

Signals were set on the motorway within two minutes of the incident being picked up and traffic officers arrived on the scene within 10 minutes, a statement added.

National Highways regional director for smart motorways, Mike Grant, added: “The M4 smart motorway offers safe and reliable journeys to the thousands of drivers who depend on it every day.

“We’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to make England’s motorways and major A-roads even safer and we are determined to continue to work hard to help drivers feel safe and be safe on all our roads.

"It’s important to remind everyone that in an emergency on any road, if you feel you are in danger you should dial 999.”