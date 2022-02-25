Police in Thames Valley don't feel respected by Government

More than 90 per cent of Thames Valley Police officers say they do not currently feel respected by the Government – with 45 per cent worrying about their finances every day – according to a survey.

The new figures from the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) 2021 Pay and Morale Survey come after 12 years of pay caps and pay freezes for the police.

More than 70 per cent of respondents from Thames Valley Police felt that they were worse off financially than they were five years ago and 13 per cent of respondents reported never or almost never having enough money to cover all their essentials.

Around 80 per cent felt that morale within the Thames Valley is currently low, while 71 per cent said that over the last 12 months, their workload has been too high or much too high.

The Thames Valley Police Federation said police officer pay has fallen in real terms by 18 per cent over the past 10 years.

Around 75 per cent of the 941 respondents said that they are dissatisfied with their overall remuneration.

The starting salary for a constable is between £21,654 and £24,780. Median total earnings for a full-time police constable are £41,300.

Meanwhile, 12 per cent of officers surveyed said they intended to leave the police service either within the next two years or as soon as possible.

Aileen O’Connor, Thames Valley Police Federation vice chair, said: “Is it any wonder that a staggering 91 per cent of our officers don’t feel valued by the Government, when they are constantly being battered by them with the lack of financial recognition for the work they do on a daily basis?

“On top of this, officers within Thames Valley battle with high living costs, along with the latest cap being raised for gas and electricity, and inflation rising to 5.4 per cent in the 12 months to December 2021.

“It is no surprise that 66 per cent of my colleagues wouldn’t recommend joining the service to others.”

Chief Constable John Campbell of Thames Valley Police said: “The more recent policing role during the pandemic has only added to the demands placed on our officers, in what is in normal circumstances, an extremely challenging role.

“The findings of the Police Federation Morale Survey should be of concern to all of us in and outside of policing and I welcome the efforts of the Police Federation in surveying their members on these important issues.

“Thames Valley Police’s morale levels are reflective of figures across the country and some of the reasons highlighted are beyond the gift of local police forces to address.

“It is of note that despite the findings of this survey, our officers and staff continue to serve their local communities, preventing crime, supporting victims, bringing offenders to justice.

“Day in and day out my officers put themselves in harm’s way on behalf of others and perform acts of heroism every single day.”

A Home Office spokesperson said there was a pause on public sector pay increases in 2021/22 ‘to protect jobs and ensure fairness’ during COVID-19.

“The police do an extraordinary job and we are determined to ensure the nation does more to honour the service and sacrifice of the police,” said the spokesman.

“To help further support policing in 2022/23, the Government has published a police funding settlement of up to £16.9billion – an increase of up to £1.1billion when compared to 2021/2022.

“We have also recruited over 11,000 additional officers as part of our commitment to recruit 20,000 officers across England and Wales.”