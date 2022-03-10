NHS calls for Berkshire to help with kidney donation shortage

NHS Blood and Transplant is calling on everyone to do what they can to help one of the 64 people in Berkshire who need a kidney transplant.

This World Kidney Day (today, March 10), the NHS said the number of people waiting for a kidney transplant is expected to rise.

Kidney transplants have been ‘the hardest hit’ area of organ transplantation throughout the pandemic, with deceased donor transplants down 22 per cent and living donor transplants down 60 per cent.

Around 1,100 fewer patients received a kidney transplant in 2020/21, compared to the year before. The number of live donor transplantations has halved.

The thousands of people waiting for a kidney transplant may end up waiting longer, as they’ve been unable to have a transplant for most of the pandemic and the waiting list has increased.

Living donor transplantation opens up opportunities for patients waiting for a kidney transplant by minimising the time people need to rely on dialysis.

It offers patients the chance of a kidney to those who are most difficult to match; whose body is most likely to reject a transplanted organ; or are from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background.

An anonymous kidney donation will either go to a high priority patient on the transplant list or create a chain of transplants via the UK living kidney sharing scheme.

The majority of kidney patients will still be saved by a deceased organ donor. Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation, said:

“Sadly, patients are facing a longer wait and more people need a kidney transplant, so it is more important than ever for people in Berkshire to share their organ donation decision with their family to help others after their death. And if anyone in Berkshire is willing to consider living kidney donation, they can find out more on our website.”

For more information, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk