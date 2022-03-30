Pressures on GP practices discussed at Royal Borough meeting

Pressures on emergency departments and GP practices were discussed at a Royal Borough meeting on Tuesday.

Dr Huw Thomas, a Maidenhead GP and clinical lead for the Royal Borough at Frimley CCG, told a health and wellbeing board meeting about the ‘significant’ demand for appointments in the area as the challenges facing healthcare services were discussed.

He also urged patients to consider other options, such as visiting a pharmacy or dialling 111, before visiting an emergency department – unless they require urgent care.

Dr Thomas also warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, with the area seeing a ‘significant number’ of cases.

The vaccination programme is still ‘in full swing’, with a spring booster campaign aiming to give jabs to people over the age of 75, those in care homes and those with ‘severely weakened immune systems’.

The doctor added the GP workforce is currently ‘quite an issue’ and ‘retention and morale are particularly challenging’ due to the current pressures and absence and sickness levels are ‘high’ for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 reasons.

Caroline Farrar, executive lead for the Royal Borough for Frimley CCG, explained capacity has been increased by a ‘really large amount’ through the investment of £6m to provide additional appointments throughout the winter.

She added that this provided an additional 59,000 appointments across Frimley CCG from October 22 last year and this scheme will run until April 22.

She said ‘significantly more’ appointments are being provided in general practice in comparison to previous years.

Ms Farrar explained that reception staff are being trained into a different role of care navigation where they will ask people a series of questions to direct them to the best support.

She added that the workforce has also been expanded in general practice, including a range of roles such as mental health workers, physiotherapists, health and wellbeing coaches and social prescribers.

However, Ms Farrar acknowledged that more people ‘need and want appointments’ than before the pandemic.

She said practices are seeing patients ‘that could have used other services’ which are easily accessed, such as pharmacies.

Discussing where residents can go if they are unwell, Dr Huw Thomas outlined a number of measures including exercising self-care and ensuring people have medication at home, visiting the pharmacy, GP practice, utilising 111, and the minor injury service.

Discussing the emergency department and calling 999, he said: “That really is for serious, life-threatening situations so things like loss of consciousness, heart attacks, strokes.”

He added the CCG is ‘really keen’ to keep the emergency departments freely available for access, by advising people to ‘look at the other five places before turning up’.