Looking back at Golden Jubilee and Diamond Jubilee street parties and celebrations

10:11AM, Saturday 04 June 2022
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend will see dozens of street parties in the Royal Borough as people join their neighbours to crack out the bunting and raise a glass of bubbly.
This is the fourth jubilee celebration for our longest-reigning monarch, following the Silver Jubilee in 1977, the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.
Here, we look at back at how the Golden Jubilee was celebrated in 2002 and the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. You can view our look back at the Silver Jubilee here.
You can buy copies of these photos and more from jubilee events at a special discounted price by clicking here.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of an 18-year-old man in Slough on Thursday evening (May 5).
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder and the victim identified following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Langley.
Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.