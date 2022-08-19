Police work with Love Island star on women's safety campaign

Thames Valley Police is working with women’s safety campaigner and Love Island star Sharon Gaffka as part of its ongoing work on the safety of women and girls in the Thames Valley.

The force’s partnership with the social media content creator comes as it looks to raise awareness of the work the police are doing to combat violence against women and girls and improve engagement with younger audiences.

In the coming months, the police plan to create content behind the scenes to give people an insight into how the force respond to certain crime types, including sexual assault and rape offences and building awareness of how to make a report.

Sharon, who lives in the Thames Valley, campaigns for women’s safety and has a strong social media following, consisting ‘particularly of young women and girls who are less likely to engage with the police’.

She is also known for being on series seven of ITV2 show Love Island.

Chief superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint, tactical lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “Working with Sharon provides us with a great opportunity to enhance how we reach our younger communities and improve the trust that has been damaged in relation to violence against women and girls.

“Sharon’s relentless campaigning around drink spiking, women’s rights and the recent launch of her female empowerment podcast ‘Girls Know Nothing’ makes her a trusted ambassador to help us achieve this.

“We are determined to do the very best for girls and women in our communities to create change and improve the support we give to you.”

Sharon Gaffka said: “To be asked to be part of the violence against women and girls (VAWG) campaign with Thames Valley Police has been an honour. Ensuring women and girls feel safe in the area and across the UK is a huge concern and whatever I can do to highlight this, I will.

“I have been working with teams in the field and now have an incredible insight to what happens behind the scenes and believe sharing this will only raise greater awareness and increase knowledge on how we can all support VAWG as well as firmly knowing our rights.”