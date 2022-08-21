Firefighters attend crash on M4 westbound carriageway

Firefighters attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the M4 westbound carriageway this afternoon (August 21).

Crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Gerrards Cross attended the crash between junction six and seven of the westbound carriageway of the M4 at 3pm.

Two small cars were involved, and the police and ambulance services were also at the scene.

The motorway was closed for about 20 minutes.