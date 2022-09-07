MPs react to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister

Maidenhead MP Theresa May has called on the ruling Conservative party to work together to tackle the cost-of-living crisis following Liz Truss’ appointment as Prime Minister.

Mrs Truss saw off the challenge of former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to win the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader.

The South West Norfolk MP won 81,326 votes – 57.4 per cent of Tory members who voted.

Mrs May, who held the keys to 10 Downing Street from 2016 to 2019, congratulated her colleague on becoming the country’s third female Prime Minister.

She said: “This is a difficult time for our country and I know many of my constituents are worried about energy prices and the rising cost of living.

“The Conservative Party must now work together to address these challenges and I look forward to supporting the government in that task.”

Labour’s MP for Slough, Tan Dhesi, said more than 10 years of Tory Government has left the country with low wages, high prices and a spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

He said Mrs Truss had been complicit in this.

Mr Dhesi said: “Truss must immediately get a grip of the longest NHS waiting lists on record, soaring crime plaguing our communities and sky-high bills – prioritising the needs of hardworking people.

“Failed Tory ideas got us into this mess; we need a fresh start for Great Britain and that can only happen under a Labour Government.”

Beaconsfield’s Tory MP Joy Morrissey, whose constituency covers Burnham and Marlow, said she was delighted to see Mrs Truss take the top political role after backing her at the earliest opportunity.

Mrs Morrissey said: “We need a leader and Prime Minister who will unite this country and our party to deal with the challenges before us.

“I know that Liz is the right person to give clear, decisive, Conservative leadership.”

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie, who is set to stand down at the next General Election, added: “It seems to me that with Liz Truss as Prime Minister we can focus on growing the economy by reducing tax on those activities we wish to see, such as employment and companies making money which they can reinvest.

“She has the right idea about helping the least well off with the current energy price spike, and is keen to see the UK attract investment so that we see increasing employment and a more productive economy that generates the taxes that make for a good society.”