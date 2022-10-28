Hundreds celebrate Diwali with music and entertainment in Slough

Around 300 people attended a Diwali party at the weekend to mark the festival of lights.

On Friday, October 21, partygoers enjoyed an evening of celebration and entertainment at Baylis House in Slough.

The party was organised for the community by Maidenhead residents Vinod Purohit, Ambar Moorthy, Gurlin Singh, Sanjay Panwar and Amrinder Singh.

Partygoers enjoyed a four-course dinner, a magic show, Bollywood dancers, a DJ playing songs in the multiple languages of India, and children’s entertainment also featured.

Ambar Moorthy, a member of the organising committee, said: “The event brought together diverse culture and background from all over India at one place. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Fellow member Sanjay Panwar said: “The beauty of our event is that all generations celebrated together, we had grandparents, young people and babies.

“There was something for all but most importantly we were there together”.

Amrinder Singh said: “Diwali is a reminder of togetherness and acceptance. Celebrations aim to bring cohesion in the community.”

Vinod Purohit said: “We aim at doing more such community events in Maidenhead so watch the space.”

Mubarak Moosa, who attended the event, said: “It was a wonderful and well organised party. Looking forward to many more.

“We have recently moved to the UK from Poland, it was great to meet fellow Indians living in Maidenhead.”