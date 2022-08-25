Business Awards sponsor looking to recognise and celebrate local heroes

Recognising and celebrating local heroes in the community is key for one company which is sponsoring an award at the Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards.

Marlow-based multi-service sales and marketing consultancy Stubbings Property Marketing is sponsoring the special recognition award in the community section at next year’s event.

The awards will take place on Friday, March 10 2023, at The Castle Hotel in Windsor and are headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates.

The event aims to acknowledge excellence in business of all sizes across the borough, as well as the efforts of people within the community to help others.

It is organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

As well as the special recognition award – which will highlight the work of a ‘local hero’ in the community – there will be a host of other business and community awards available.

Some of these include: best COVID bounce back, fastest growing business, the public services award and outstanding contribution to the community.

Helen Todd, managing director at Stubbings Property Marketing, said: “Over the last few years, we have seen some exemplary behaviour from both individuals and groups alike within the local community.

“We believe that this positive action not only needs to be recognised, but celebrated, which is why we are so proud to be supporting these awards.”

She added: “There have been so many people who have stepped up to support their local community.

“Whether this is by giving up their time, setting up a new initiative or supporting their neighbours and colleagues, there have been some humbling and truly inspirational stories, and that is why we wanted to support this award, which is seeking to find a local hero.

“For us, this award is about finding an individual, or a group of people who have demonstrated creative thinking and selfless commitment to really make a difference to their local community.

“We are excited to see what the entries will bring and look forward to reading some inspirational stories.”

Helen explained that it is ‘so important to give special recognition’ to those who have ‘selflessly given up their time to give back to their local community’.

She added: “We hope that the awards will not only give some welcome recognition to some hugely deserving candidates, but they will inspire others to do more for their local community too.”

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit: events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/mwbca2022

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring an award should email Nicola Rogers at: nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk